AGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
AIRLINK 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.12 (-3.14%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.21%)
DFML 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-8.87%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-5.23%)
FCCL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.74%)
FFBL 70.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.9%)
FFL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
HUBC 106.17 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-4.13%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.93%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-8.29%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.99%)
MLCF 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.88%)
NBP 68.19 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (6.53%)
OGDC 182.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.32 (-5.35%)
PAEL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.98%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
PPL 144.35 Decreased By ▼ -9.72 (-6.31%)
PRL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.84%)
PTC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.79%)
SEARL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.62%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.8%)
TOMCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.35%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-4.62%)
UNITY 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.65%)
BR100 10,204 Decreased By -300.9 (-2.86%)
BR30 29,965 Decreased By -1261.1 (-4.04%)
KSE100 95,614 Decreased By -2465.5 (-2.51%)
KSE30 29,771 Decreased By -788.1 (-2.58%)
Nov 26, 2024
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain amid possible Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 02:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, as investors took stock of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire in Lebanon between armed group Hezbollah and Israel imminently, Reuters reported on Monday, citing four senior Lebanese sources.

A sticking point over who would monitor compliance with the ceasefire was resolved in the last 24 hours with an agreement to set up a five-country committee, including France and chaired by the United States, said Elias Bou Saab, Lebanon’s deputy parliament speaker.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.4%, extending gains from the previous session. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rose 1.7%.

Gulf bourses end mixed as oil prices slip

In Abu Dhabi, the main share index was up 0.5%. The Qatari benchmark added 0.1%, helped by a 0.2% rise in the Gulf’s biggest lender, Qatar National Bank.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rebounded slightly from the previous session’s slump on the potential ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index, however, eased 0.1%, with ACWA Power Co down 1.3%.

