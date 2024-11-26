Most Gulf markets gain amid possible Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, as investors took stock of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire in Lebanon between armed group Hezbollah and Israel imminently, Reuters reported on Monday, citing four senior Lebanese sources.

A sticking point over who would monitor compliance with the ceasefire was resolved in the last 24 hours with an agreement to set up a five-country committee, including France and chaired by the United States, said Elias Bou Saab, Lebanon’s deputy parliament speaker.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.4%, extending gains from the previous session. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rose 1.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the main share index was up 0.5%. The Qatari benchmark added 0.1%, helped by a 0.2% rise in the Gulf’s biggest lender, Qatar National Bank.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rebounded slightly from the previous session’s slump on the potential ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index, however, eased 0.1%, with ACWA Power Co down 1.3%.