Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday declared the protest call “final” after meeting with party’s founder Imran Khan.

Barrister Gohar and spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif held an hour-and-a-half-long significant meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail for consultation on the protest call in Islamabad.

Following the meeting, both leaders exited the premises without sharing detailed insights.

Speaking to journalists afterward, Barrister Gauhar termed the meeting as “important” and confirmed that the PTI founder’s call for protest remains unchanged.

“The protest is not a call-off; it is final,” he asserted.

Talking informally while travelling in his car, Barrister Gohar said that “it is final call. It will not be called off.”

When pressed for information regarding ongoing negotiations, Barrister Gauhar remained optimistic, stating, “If they go forward, God willing, we will talk.”

“We will tell you about it soon. Yes, they are going on,” Barrister Gohar replied.