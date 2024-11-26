AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,226 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 98,080 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 30,559 No Change 0 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-26

ICAEW welcomes new members in Pakistan

Press Release Published 26 Nov, 2024 08:12am

KARACHI: Chartered accountancy body ICAEW has welcomed 85 new members at three ceremonies in Pakistan. The ceremonies were held in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi this week, with all new members receiving an ICAEW trophy.

In Islamabad, Abdullah Yusuf FCA, former chairman of Federal Board of Revenue, Government of Pakistan was the keynote speaker. Fakir Aijazuddin OBE ACA delivered the keynote in Lahore, while Malik Ahmad Jalil, CEO of Cordoba Ventures provided the keynote speech in Karachi. All are leaders in the profession and spoke to inspire the new members.

Most of the new members joined ICAEW via the Pathways programme, which allows qualified accountants from other professional bodies to apply for membership based on their experience.

Mark Billington, ICAEW Managing Director, International, said: “We extend our warmest congratulations to our new ICAEW members in Pakistan, and we welcome them all to the global ICAEW community.

“Our speakers were able to reflect on their experiences as senior leaders in accountancy and we hope this inspired the new members to consider the opportunities that will be open to them as an ICAEW Chartered Accountant.

“Our Pathways programme is open to fully-qualified accountants from a range of professional bodies and we would encourage anyone who is interested to find out more.”

