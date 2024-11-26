ICAEW welcomes new members in Pakistan

KARACHI: Chartered accountancy body ICAEW has welcomed 85 new members at three ceremonies in Pakistan. The ceremonies were held in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi this week, with all new members receiving an ICAEW trophy.

In Islamabad, Abdullah Yusuf FCA, former chairman of Federal Board of Revenue, Government of Pakistan was the keynote speaker. Fakir Aijazuddin OBE ACA delivered the keynote in Lahore, while Malik Ahmad Jalil, CEO of Cordoba Ventures provided the keynote speech in Karachi. All are leaders in the profession and spoke to inspire the new members.

Most of the new members joined ICAEW via the Pathways programme, which allows qualified accountants from other professional bodies to apply for membership based on their experience.

Mark Billington, ICAEW Managing Director, International, said: “We extend our warmest congratulations to our new ICAEW members in Pakistan, and we welcome them all to the global ICAEW community.

“Our speakers were able to reflect on their experiences as senior leaders in accountancy and we hope this inspired the new members to consider the opportunities that will be open to them as an ICAEW Chartered Accountant.

“Our Pathways programme is open to fully-qualified accountants from a range of professional bodies and we would encourage anyone who is interested to find out more.”

