AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-26

Copper bounces on bargain hunting and risk appetite

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

LONDON: Copper prices rebounded on Monday from two sessions of losses, buoyed by bargain hunting and increased risk appetite after the choice of fund manager Scott Bessent as US Treasury secretary. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.8% to $9,043 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading.

“There’s the odd bit of bargain hunting going on. Some of these metals are looking quite cheap compared to a month ago,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading (AMT).

LME copper has shed 11% since touching a four-month peak on Sept 30 as speculators liquidated bullish positions on disappointment over the pace of stimulus in top metals consumer China and worries that incoming US President Donald Trump will impose tariffs on China. In wider financial markets, global stocks rose and bond markets welcomed Trump’s selection of Bessent.

“It does seem to be a pro-risk rally today. The Treasury pick has reassured some people,” Smith said. He added that AMT’s model for copper, which seeks to replicate algorithmic trading patterns used by computer-driven funds, is likely to flip to bullish from bearish today if copper closes above the $9,000 area.

The most traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed 0.3% firmer at 74,160 yuan ($10,237.16) a ton. “While Trump’s import tariffs will be a headwind for demand prospects in the medium and long term, faster inventories drawdown in China and improving spot premium will be supportive in the weeks ahead,” said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses have begun to erode during China’s peak consumption season, which spans November and December. LME aluminium gained 0.7% in official activity to $2,643 a ton after Russian aluminium producer Rusal, the world’s largest aluminium producer outside China, said it would cut output by more than 6%. In other metals, LME nickel was up 0.6% at $16,060, zinc climbed 1.4% to $3,009 and lead gained 0.9% to $2,041 while tin rose 0.8% to $29,150.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper bounces on bargain hunting and risk appetite

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

World Bank uncovers key bottlenecks in ‘EDEIP’

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Justice Agha made head of SHC constitutional benches

18th Amendment, SC decisions: Aurangzeb advocates for AGP Act revision

Read more stories