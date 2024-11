KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Monday after three consecutive sessions of declines, buoyed by stronger rival vegetable oils.

Palm oil suffers worst week in 19 months with 8% drop

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 68 ringgit, or 1.46%, to 4,710 ringgit ($1,056.76) a metric ton in early trade.