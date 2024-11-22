AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,450 Increased By 43.4 (0.42%)
BR30 31,209 Decreased By -504.2 (-1.59%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil suffers worst week in 19 months with 8% drop

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 04:59pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Friday to log their sharpest weekly fall in more than a year and a half, weighed down by looming demand worries and weak soybean oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 132 ringgit, or 2.77%, to 4,640 ringgit ($1,039.19) a metric ton at the close.

The contract fell 8.81% this week, marking its second consecutive weekly decline and the largest weekly fall since April 2023.

Crude palm oil futures opened lower due to weakening soybean oil prices and concerns about weaker demand in the coming weeks, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.52%, while its palm oil contract shed 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slid 0.71%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil extends losses amid China tariff fears, weak demand

Oil prices inched higher on Friday, on track for a weekly rise of more than 4%, as the Ukraine war intensified, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning of a global conflict.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.11% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Indonesia’s palm oil stocks climbed in September as exports and domestic consumption declined, while output slightly improved, data from the main palm oil industry association GAPKI showed.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market palm oil importer

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil suffers worst week in 19 months with 8% drop

Seven terrorists killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan: ISPR

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

Oil heads for weekly gains as Ukraine war intensifies

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax down 62% YoY in Jul-Sep

Bitcoin at record highs, sets sights on $100,000

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Israel army says killed five in north Gaza raid

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

Read more stories