AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.53%)
BOP 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
DFML 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
DGKC 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.64%)
FCCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
FFBL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FFL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 109.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.71%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.70 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.45%)
OGDC 193.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.48%)
PAEL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 153.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.06%)
PRL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PTC 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
SEARL 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.95%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TOMCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
TREET 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
TRG 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.72%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,614 Increased By 168.9 (1.62%)
BR30 31,182 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.02%)
KSE100 99,170 Increased By 1372.1 (1.4%)
KSE30 31,002 Increased By 521.4 (1.71%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-25

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Sohail Sarfraz Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 09:33am

ISLAMABAD: Leading tax experts and chartered accountants have strongly supported the upcoming Tax Laws (First) Amendment Ordinance 2024 of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial to ensure prosecution of non-filers and late filers.

In this regard, former Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi told Business Recorder on Sunday that the government has taken this major step in the right direction to promulgate Tax Laws (First) Amendment Ordinance 2024 to take action against non-filers and late filers. The legal cover given to the non-filers would be ended after promulgation of the Tax Laws (First) Amendment Ordinance 2024. The non-filers must be prosecuted, he said.

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Shabbar Zaidi stated that the legal validity of the non-filers would be ended under the proposed Tax Laws (First) Amendment Ordinance 2024. The prosecution of non-filers is necessary, who have been given legal cover under the income tax law. “In 2019, I ended the category of non-filers”, top international tax expert said.

There are three categories required to be covered under the Tax Laws (First) Amendment Ordinance 2024. Firstly, non-filers; secondly, late-filers and thirdly, those citizens not required to file returns. The FBR must do justice with the third category of persons, not legally required to file income tax returns, top tax expert added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes Federal Government FBR taxpayers Tax Laws income tax tax expert Rashid Mahmood Langrial Syed Shabbar Zaidi Non tax filers late filers Tax Laws (First) Amendment Ordinance 2024

Comments

200 characters

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories