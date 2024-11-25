85pc of women face workplace harassment: seminar told

KARACHI: The Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) organised a seminar on “Women’s resistance knows no borders” at the Karachi Press Club chaired by Asad Iqbal Butt, Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

The speakers paid rich tribute to the three revolutionary sisters from the Dominican Republic, known as the “Butterfly Sisters,” whose struggle against dictatorship was commemorated globally on November 25.

Zehra Khan of HBWWF highlighted how the sisters—Patria, Minerva, and Maria Teresa Mirabal—became symbols of democratic freedom and women’s empowerment, sacrificing their lives in the fight against a brutal regime.

Nasir Mansoor of NTUF said that 85% of women workers experienced harassment in workplaces. 90% of domestic workers faced harassment. 40% of women reported digital harassment. 28% of women aged 14-49 face physical violence, and 6% were victims of sexual violence. Additionally, over 8,000 families were affected

by enforced disappearances, with thousands of women enduring psychological and social distress due to missing loved ones.

Sorath Lohar, Sindhi Missing person activist, spoke about the ongoing struggle for rights and resources.

“We have been fighting, and will continue to fight, for our homeland and our resources,” she said, pointing to issues like water distribution from Sindh to Punjab.

Saeed Sarbazi, President Karachi Press Club, focused on civil rights issues. “We remain committed to protecting the sanctity of Karachi Press Club and standing with all oppressed people,” he said. He highlighted how discriminatory policies, including restrictions on hotel stays for people from Balochistan, reflect deeper problems.

“Wherever there has been oppression, there has been resistance,” said Asad Butt, who shared concerning statistics about violence against women. He emphasized the need to break from feudal mindsets and bring forward young leadership in the resistance movement.