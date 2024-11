‘High achiever awards’ given to orphans, special children

KARACHI: Helping Hand for Relief and Development hosted a grand “High Achiever Awards 2024” ceremony to honour orphans, differently-abled children, and skills program achievers.

The event recognized outstanding performers in various competitions, distributing awards such as bicycles, laptops, beauty kits, tablets, abayas, Qurans with translation and commentary, prayer kits, sports kits, tool kits, and cash prizes.

The ceremony was graced by Saqlain Haider Shah (Deputy Director Special Education), Rizwan Jaffar (Anchorperson), Dr Shaista Tabassum (Acting Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi), Muhammad Saleem Panhwar (Director, Government Vocational Rehabilitation and Empower-ment Centre), Khalil Nasir (Journalist), Majida Khursheed (Director Opera-tions, Hunar Foundation), Naziah Hudhaifa (Director of Physical Therapy and Sports Development), and Altaf Wadhyo (Director, Atomic Energy Commission).

