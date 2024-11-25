AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-11-25

‘Trump’s bureaucracy cuts: a daunting task’

Qamar Bashir Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 08:07am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor by this writer titled “Trump’s bureaucracy cuts: a daunting task’ carried by the newspaper yesterday.

In this writer’s view, the rationale behind this initiative is that the federal bureaucracy has grown disproportionately large, with hefty perks and benefits, while many departments, despite their significant size and employment levels, are either underperforming or have lost sight of their original purpose.

This has led to an unsustainable diversion of government funds to sustain a bloated bureaucracy rather than focusing on essential public services. The composition of the team leading this significant reform effort is noteworthy.

Both Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy come from private-sector backgrounds and have no prior experience in government bureaucracy. However, as highly successful corporate entrepreneurs, they bring a proven track record of building organizations from scratch and transforming them into success stories.

For instance, Vivek Ramaswamy, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Indian immigrant parents, is a biotech entrepreneur and a prominent Republican figure.

A Harvard graduate in biology and a Yale Law School alumnus, he founded Roivant Sciences in 2014, spearheading groundbreaking pharmaceutical ventures. Ramaswamy gained national prominence through his criticism of “woke” corporate culture, as outlined in his 2021 book Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Came.

Recognized for his conservative principles and innovative thinking, he was appointed by Trump to co-lead DOGE. His vision includes reducing the federal workforce by up to 75%, abolishing redundant agencies, and implementing eight-year term limits for unelected federal employees to prevent the entrenchment of power.

He supports rescinding Executive Order 11246 to shift to a merit-based system and advocates utilizing Schedule F to streamline the removal of “deep-state” actors. These reforms aim to streamline government operations, reduce costs, and ensure a more responsive and meritocratic system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

Donald Trump Elon Musk 2024 US election Trump’s bureaucracy

Comments

200 characters

‘Trump’s bureaucracy cuts: a daunting task’

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories