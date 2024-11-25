This is apropos a letter to the Editor by this writer titled “Trump’s bureaucracy cuts: a daunting task’ carried by the newspaper yesterday.

In this writer’s view, the rationale behind this initiative is that the federal bureaucracy has grown disproportionately large, with hefty perks and benefits, while many departments, despite their significant size and employment levels, are either underperforming or have lost sight of their original purpose.

This has led to an unsustainable diversion of government funds to sustain a bloated bureaucracy rather than focusing on essential public services. The composition of the team leading this significant reform effort is noteworthy.

Both Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy come from private-sector backgrounds and have no prior experience in government bureaucracy. However, as highly successful corporate entrepreneurs, they bring a proven track record of building organizations from scratch and transforming them into success stories.

For instance, Vivek Ramaswamy, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Indian immigrant parents, is a biotech entrepreneur and a prominent Republican figure.

A Harvard graduate in biology and a Yale Law School alumnus, he founded Roivant Sciences in 2014, spearheading groundbreaking pharmaceutical ventures. Ramaswamy gained national prominence through his criticism of “woke” corporate culture, as outlined in his 2021 book Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Came.

Recognized for his conservative principles and innovative thinking, he was appointed by Trump to co-lead DOGE. His vision includes reducing the federal workforce by up to 75%, abolishing redundant agencies, and implementing eight-year term limits for unelected federal employees to prevent the entrenchment of power.

He supports rescinding Executive Order 11246 to shift to a merit-based system and advocates utilizing Schedule F to streamline the removal of “deep-state” actors. These reforms aim to streamline government operations, reduce costs, and ensure a more responsive and meritocratic system.

