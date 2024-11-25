AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.54%)
FCCL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.49%)
FFBL 74.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.48%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
HUBC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.85%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.55%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
NBP 65.10 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.5%)
OGDC 192.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PPL 152.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.78%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
PTC 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.08%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TOMCL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
TRG 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.38%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,722 Increased By 923.6 (0.94%)
KSE30 30,819 Increased By 338.8 (1.11%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-25

Carrefour’s Brazil supermarkets threatened by boycott

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

RIO DE JANEIRO: Supermarkets in Brazil belonging to French retail giant Carrefour are facing a boycott over the company’s announcement it will not sell meat from Mercosur countries in France.

The row is linked to France’s opposition to finalizing a European Union trade deal with Mercosur — covering Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay — amid protests from French farmers who fear the pact would open the door to unfair competition.

Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard told French unions on Wednesday that the supermarket chain will “not sell any meat coming from Mercosur.”

The announcement triggered indignation in Brazil, with the governor of Mato Grosso — one of the country’s most agriculture-intensive states — leading a call for a national boycott of Carrefour stores.

“The way you treat me, I can treat you, too. So, if Brazil is not good for selling meat to them, then they are not good for selling French products,” the governor, Mauro Mendes, said in a video released Friday on social media.

“I, as a citizen, will no longer shop at their stores,” he said, winning online approval from many Brazilians.

Carrefour stressed that the announced aversion to Mercosur meat applied only to Carrefour’s French outlets.

But Brazilian media said meat-delivery trucks were refusing to supply 150 Carrefour supermarkets in Brazil.

Carrefour Brazil Group said in a statement that reports that some of its supermarkets had empty meat shelves because of the boycott “contributed to disinformation.”

“No shop is unstocked,” it said.

France’s government has mounted fierce opposition to the Mercosur deal, a long-negotiated agreement that has stoked the ire of farmers across the EU.

French President Emmanuel Macron on November 18-19 attended a G20 summit in Brazil. Just before that he made a trip to Argentina, whose President Javier Milei, he said, was “not satisfied” with the pact.

The European Commission, however, is intent on swiftly concluding the Mercosur trade accord, whose contours were agreed in 2019.

Carrefour supermarkets boycott

Comments

200 characters

Carrefour’s Brazil supermarkets threatened by boycott

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories