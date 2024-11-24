AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-24

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

LAHORE: Terming the continuity of policies critical for the development of the country’s economy, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the economic indicators of the country are improving.

“The interest rate has come down to 15 percent and inflation has also come down to single digits,” the governor said while speaking at a ceremony organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry at the Governor House Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by the newly elected presidents and group leaders of all the chambers of commerce and industry, small chambers, women’s chambers and joint chambers.

Governor vows to help resolve issues facing overseas Pakistanis

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that the business community is the backbone of the country’s economy while industrial growth fosters social and economic development.

The governor said that it is a sorry state of affairs that despite being an agricultural country, we are importing food items. At present about 25 million sacks are lying outside in warehouses which are likely to spoil, he said, adding: “Our industries are currently suffering due to IPPs. Due to the efforts of FPCCI and Gohar Ijaz, situation of five IPPs has improved. Like Russia, we also have to build strength to deal with IPPs.”

He said that things are getting better and will improve further and we will not be needing the support of IMF. He further said that the tax system should be simplified. He said that we have to respect the tax payers.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, UBG/FPCCI Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Vice President and Regional Chairman Zaki Ijaz, UBG President Zubair Tufail also addressed the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

economic indicators Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Comments

200 characters

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

FBR seeks compulsory retirement regime to clear ‘dead wood’

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

NIRC, labour courts must speed up case disposal: SC

No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

Naqvi tells Gohar: ‘No sit-ins, processions or rallies after IHC’s order’

PTI protest, sit-in: Security level elevated to maximum alert in Capital

‘Petrochemical import halt sparks industry crisis’: FPCCI

Amount worked out by FTO is Rs292.549bn: DGI&I IR probe confirms Rs380m GST fraud

No compromise on water, says Murad

Read more stories