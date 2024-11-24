AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

34 vehicles taken away in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: Despite heavy security arrangements in the city, auto thieves stole several vehicles and armed robbers deprived citizens of their valuables worth millions of rupees.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, car lifters stole or snatched a total of 34 vehicles, including 30 motorbikes, from various localities across Islamabad during the past week.

Police records indicate that the thefts occurred across city, with armed robbers targeting 30 different locations throughout the capital.

During the theft and robberies citizens were deprived of valuables of millions of rupees.

The rise in criminal activity, especially vehicle theft and armed robberies, has raised fear among the residents of the federal capital.

The 34 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include four cars and 30 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Industrial Area, Aabpara, Secretariat, Khanna, and in the limits of Tarnol police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole five motorbikes and one car from the limits of Industrial Area police station, five motorbikes stolen from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station, four motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara police station, two motorbikes, two cars from the jurisdiction of Kohsar Town police station and another four motorbikes stolen from the limits of Khanna police station.

