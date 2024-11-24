Pakistan issues visas to 87 Indian Hindu pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to 87 Indian Hindu pilgrims, to visit Pakistan from November 24 to December 4.

According to an official spokesperson for the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi, the Hindu pilgrims will travel to Sindh to participate in the 316th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib. These events will take place at the Shadani Darbar in Hayat Pitafi, Sindh.

According to the spokesperson, this initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating religious tourism and promoting cultural ties between the two neighbouring countries.

On the occasion, Pakistani Charge d’Affairs, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey.

Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims, said Warraich.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the Birthday Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Pakistan from 14-23 November 2024.

