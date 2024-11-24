Prices of kitchen items show an upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of majority of essential kitchen items witnessed an upward trend during the week past as compared to the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Traders and wholesalers in different markets of the twin cities told Business Recorder that increase was observed in the prices of some kitchen items including eggs, tomato, potatoes, garlic and vegetable ghee during the last week as compared to the preceding week.

The survey observed reduction in the prices of onions, maash, bananas, chicken and wheat flour.

Eggs’ price went up from Rs9,400 to Rs9,500 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold at Rs350 per dozen during the week as compared to Rs340 per dozen in the previous week.

Tomato price in wholesale market went up from Rs600-650 to Rs650-750 per 5kg, which in retail are still being sold in the range of Rs180-190 per kg against Rs130-150 per kg in the previous week. Onion was available in the range of Rs600-650 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs140-150 per kg compared to Rs130-140 per kg in previous week.

Chicken prices went down from Rs14,000 to Rs13,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which is being sold at Rs360-370 against Rs365-375 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs560-580 against Rs580-600 per kg. The survey observed sugar price in wholesale market was available at Rs6,100 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs135/140 per kg against Rs135-137 per kg in the previous week.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a slight decrease as the best quality flour was available at Rs1,360 against Rs1,370 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,415 against Rs1,420 per bag and normal quality wheat flour was available in the range of Rs1,310 to Rs1,340 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,380 against Rs1,385 per 15kg bag.

Pulses prices witnessed a mixed trend as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs510 against Rs515 per kg, gram pulse at Rs372 against Rs375, whole gram pulse at Rs345, various varieties of bean lentils were available in the range of Rs450-550 per kg, moong at Rs330 per kg, and masoor price at Rs300 per kg.

The prices of branded spices witnessed an increase as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs150 against Rs140. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed an upward trend as B-grade ghee/oil price went up from Rs7,600 to Rs7,700 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs495 against Rs490 per pack of 900 grams.

Prices of packed milk brands remained steady at Rs90 per 250ml pack and Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices also remained stable at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk.

Prices of vegetables witnessed a mixed trend. Ginger price went up from Rs2,600 to Rs2,650 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs590-650 against Rs580-640 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs1,675 to Rs1,690 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs420-440 per kg. Potato prices went up from Rs230-350 to Rs250-370 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are still being sold in the range of Rs70-130.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs90-250 per kg guava price went down to Rs70-130 against Rs75-140 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs70-150 per dozen; new arrival various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs80-90 against Rs90-250 per dozen and pomegranates in the range of Rs200-300 per kg.

