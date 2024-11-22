AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,450 Increased By 43.4 (0.42%)
BR30 31,209 Decreased By -504.2 (-1.59%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Markets

Copper, aluminium under pressure from weak euro zone PMI

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 05:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Prices for copper and aluminium fell in London on Friday as data showing a tumble in euro zone business activity weakened the euro, and the dollar strengthened weighing on prices for industrial metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.5% at $8,963 per metric ton by 1102 GMT.

The Eurozone’s dominant services industry contracted and manufacturing sank deeper into recession this month, a survey showed on Friday. The euro plunged to a two-year low after the data, and the U.S. dollar index hit a fresh two-year high.

Eight weeks of the U.S. currency strengthening, which makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies, and concerns about demand in top metals consumer China helped copper to fall by 12% from a four-month peak hit on Sept. 30.

“Industrial metals have also struggled amid heightened tensions and tariff threat, lowering the near-term outlook for growth and demand while gold and other investment metals have received a haven bid,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Copper slips on uncertainties over China, Ukraine, Trump

Gold rose 1.4% on Friday with signs of escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war after Russia’s strike on Ukraine using a newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile.

A poll, the first on China’s economy by Reuters since Donald Trump’s sweeping election victory on Nov. 5, showed this week that the United States could impose nearly 40% tariffs on imports from China early next year.

Meanwhile, the recent decline in copper prices helped to revive some part of demand in China - visible in a five-week-long decline in copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

LME aluminium fell 0.6% to $2,615.50, zinc eased 0.4% to $2,978, tin was down 0.1% at $28,690, while lead rose 1% to $2,018.50 and nickel added 0.7% to $15,820.

