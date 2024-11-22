AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
World

At least 10 killed in Afghanistan attack, interior ministry says

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 01:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KABUL: At least 10 people were killed by gunmen in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qaniee said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

The Taliban took over the country in 2021 and vowed to restore security to the war-torn nation.

Afghanistan’s self-created isolation

Attacks have continued, many of them claimed by the local arm of the Islamic State (IS) group.

In September, 14 people were killed and six others injured in an attack claimed by IS in central Afghanistan.

