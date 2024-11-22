AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 132.66 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.42%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
DCL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
DFML 42.75 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.54%)
DGKC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
FCCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.4%)
FFBL 77.06 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.11%)
FFL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.36%)
HUBC 110.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.6%)
KOSM 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (8.64%)
OGDC 198.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.46%)
PAEL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
PPL 159.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.68%)
PRL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.83%)
PTC 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
SEARL 82.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TOMCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TREET 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.38%)
TRG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.98%)
UNITY 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
BR100 10,614 Increased By 206.9 (1.99%)
BR30 31,874 Increased By 160.5 (0.51%)
KSE100 98,972 Increased By 1644 (1.69%)
KSE30 30,784 Increased By 591.7 (1.96%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks drop as disappointing corporate earnings weigh

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 11:04am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, as investors remained cautious amid US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threat, while disappointing corporate earnings also weighed on sentiment.

China, Hong Kong stocks rebound in choppy trade

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.99% at 3,336.93 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.02%, with financials falling 1.25%, the consumer staples sector slipping 1.36%, the real-estate index edging 0.15% lower and the healthcare sub-index declining 1.68%.

  • Morgan Stanley noted A-share sentiment dropped with declining volumes and accelerated downward earnings revisions. The bank expects sentiment to remain volatile as the country’s reflation path should remain bumpy amid sluggish housing investment and tariff impact.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.41% to 6,935.91, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.31% at 19,343.91.

  • E-commerce giant PDD Holdings and major search engine operator Baidu posted lower-than-expected third-quarter results.

  • Baidu’s Hong Kong shares slumped 9% by midday.

  • Despite recent government stimulus efforts, in earnings call, the firm said it had not yet seen any notable improvement in advertising spending patterns or consumer spending.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.82%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.09% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.41%.

  • Reuters earlier reported that Chinese government advisers are recommending that Beijing should maintain an economic growth target of around 5.0% for next year, pushing for stronger fiscal stimulus to mitigate the impact of expected US tariff hikes on the country’s exports.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.46% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.00%.

  • Chinese ADRs fell 1% overnight.

  • The yuan was quoted at 7.2461 per US dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 7.2418.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks drop as disappointing corporate earnings weigh

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

Oil rises as intensifying Ukraine war increases supply risk

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

FBR to depute officials at all sugar mills

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

Read more stories