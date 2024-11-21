AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Markets Print 2024-11-21

China, Hong Kong stocks rebound in choppy trade

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher in volatile trading on Wednesday, with mainland shares supported by AI stocks ahead of Nvidia’s earnings later in the day, while investors remained cautious amid steady lending rates.

The Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.66% at 3,367.99.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.22%, with the consumer staples sector and the healthcare sub-index closing 0.37% and 2.13% higher, respectively.

The CSI300 Artificial Intelligence Index climbed 1.5% ahead of Nvidia’s report card later in the day.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 0.21% at 19,702.79.

China’s central bank left key lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing on Wednesday, after recent rate cuts squeezed banks’ profitability and the yuan came under fresh pressure with Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House.

Market fundamentals have improved following the recent policy measures but haven’t shown significant strength yet. The market rotation among major sectors is likely to stay with no clear signs of earnings bottoming out, analysts at Sinolink Securities said in a note.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.19%.

Chinese ADRs fell 0.75% overnight.

Elsewhere, major Chinese fund companies announced a reduction in fees for a batch of equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs), after China’s chief securities regulator Wu Qing pledged to encourage index investment and fund industry fee reform.

