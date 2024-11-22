AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 132.66 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.42%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
DCL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
DFML 42.75 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.54%)
DGKC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
FCCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.4%)
FFBL 77.06 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.11%)
FFL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.36%)
HUBC 110.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.6%)
KOSM 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (8.64%)
OGDC 198.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.46%)
PAEL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
PPL 159.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.68%)
PRL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.83%)
PTC 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
SEARL 82.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TOMCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TREET 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.38%)
TRG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.98%)
UNITY 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
BR100 10,614 Increased By 206.9 (1.99%)
BR30 31,874 Increased By 160.5 (0.51%)
KSE100 98,972 Increased By 1644 (1.69%)
KSE30 30,784 Increased By 591.7 (1.96%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen rising ahead of debt supply

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 10:53am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to rise on Friday ahead of a fresh supply of debt through the weekly auction, while US yields continue to remain elevated.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.81% and 6.85% till the completion of the auction, compared with its previous close of 6.8329% on Thursday, according to a trader with a private bank.

New Delhi will sell 320 billion rupees ($3.79 billion) of bonds on Friday, including 220 billion rupees of the benchmark bond, which will help increase liquidity and trading in this paper.

“There could be some short selling in the benchmark bond as we have huge supply lined up, and that will put further upward pressure on yields,” the trader said.

“Benchmark bond yield could hit key level of 6.85%, but should see buying support at that level,” the trader added.

Bond yields have risen since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) once again highlighted inflation concerns on Wednesday, while selling by foreign investors, who have taken out over 100 billion rupees from domestic bonds in November, is also emerging as a pain point.

The RBI said that apart from a sharp surge in the momentum of food prices, core inflation has also edged up, which is a worrying factor.

India bond yields inch up ahead of debt sale on Friday

It added that there are early signs of spillovers of high primary food prices following a surge in the prices of edible oil.

India’s inflation accelerated to 6.21% in October, breaching the RBI’s target range of 2%-6% for the first time in 14 months and dashing hopes for a December rate cut.

Indian bond yields have also followed US Treasury yields higher recently on easing bets for a Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

Traders now see a 60% chance of a US rate reduction in December, down from 72% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields seen rising ahead of debt supply

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

Oil rises as intensifying Ukraine war increases supply risk

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

FBR to depute officials at all sugar mills

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

Read more stories