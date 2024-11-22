AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 132.66 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.42%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
DCL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
DFML 42.75 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.54%)
DGKC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
FCCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.4%)
FFBL 77.06 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.11%)
FFL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.36%)
HUBC 110.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.6%)
KOSM 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (8.64%)
OGDC 198.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.46%)
PAEL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
PPL 159.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.68%)
PRL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.83%)
PTC 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
SEARL 82.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TOMCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TREET 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.38%)
TRG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.98%)
UNITY 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
BR100 10,614 Increased By 206.9 (1.99%)
BR30 31,874 Increased By 160.5 (0.51%)
KSE100 98,972 Increased By 1644 (1.69%)
KSE30 30,784 Increased By 591.7 (1.96%)
Japan’s Nikkei rises as chip-related shares track Nvidia higher

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 10:13am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday after two straight sessions of falls, as chip-related stocks tracked artificial intelligence darling Nvidia higher.

The Nikkei had gained 1.02% to 38,415.32 by the midday break, but was set to fall 1.6% for the week.

The broader Topix rose 0.8% to 2,704.34, but was poised for a 1% weekly loss.

“Nvidia’s gains lifted sentiment and investors bought back Japanese stocks,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior general manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

“And it was time for making active bets after the Nikkei fell below 38,000 in the previous session.”

The Nikkei index hit a low of 37,945.21 in intraday trade on Thursday, falling below 38,000 for the first time since Nov. 1.

The index closed at its lowest since Oct. 25.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher after a choppy session on Thursday, with the blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 hitting one-week tops.

Shares of Wall Street’s biggest company, Nvidia, climbed 0.5% after teetering following the earnings release on Wednesday.

The US semiconductor index rose 1.6%.

In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron jumped 2.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei slips as caution reigns ahead of Nvidia results

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 1.78%.

Chip materials maker Resonac jumped 3.84%.

All but three of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes rose, with refiners rising 3.25% to become the top performer.

The drug sector slipped 0.1% and was the worst performer, with Daiichi Sankyo falling 0.94% to weigh the most on the Topix.

Chugai Pharmaceutical lost 0.91%.

Of the 225 stocks on the Nikkei, 172 rose and 50 fell, with three trading flat.

