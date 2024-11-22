All govt procurements: Authorities directed to ensure third-party validation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities to ensure third-party validation including quality assurance in all government procurements.

While presiding over a meeting to examine public procurement and good governance, he also gave instructions to reform the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and rid the body of all influence.

He also directed to establish a committee – separate from the procurement agency – to address complaints related to the procurement process.

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

The prime minister also stressed to appoint qualified, professional, and experienced experts at PPRA on merit.

He said that “procurement of services and purchasing in all government institutions in a transparent way is the top priority of the government.”

He also said that making sure that procurement in government institutions is transparent would help to increase the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan.

Sharif instructed all government departments to use e-Procurement (e-PADS) besides establishing special procurement cells in government departments for purchasing and acquiring services. “The transparency in government affairs is essential for national development,” he added.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed that the review of the PPRA Ordinance and related rules and regulations had been completed and the amendments would soon be presented to the federal cabinet for approval.

The aim of these amendments is to ensure transparency in the procurement process and to align them with contemporary requirements, the meeting was told.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Petroleum Minister Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PPRA Board members, World Bank country director and other relevant high officials attended the meeting.

