Markets Print 2024-11-22
Sri Lanka shares end lower
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by real estate and industrial stocks.
The CSE All-Share index settled 1% lower at 12,982.10.
Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation reached minus 0.7% year-on-year in October after easing to minus 0.2% in September, official data showed on Thursday, as the island nation continued its economic rebound.
The change was largely driven by a slowing in non-food price inflation that dipped to minus 2.3% in October from minus 0.7% in September, the Department of Census and Statistics said.
Bukit Darah Plc and eChannelling Plc were the top losers on the index, down 7.8% each.
Trading volume on the index rose to 161.4 million shares from 137.6 million shares in the previous session.
