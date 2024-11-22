Sri Lanka shares end lower

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by real estate and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1% lower at 12,982.10.

Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation reached minus 0.7% year-on-year in October after easing to minus 0.2% in September, official data showed on Thursday, as the island nation continued its economic rebound.

The change was largely driven by a slowing in non-food price inflation that dipped to minus 2.3% in October from minus 0.7% in September, the Department of Census and Statistics said.

Bukit Darah Plc and eChannelling Plc were the top losers on the index, down 7.8% each.

Trading volume on the index rose to 161.4 million shares from 137.6 million shares in the previous session.