AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 22, 2024
Markets Print 2024-11-22

China, HK stocks mixed as market weighs US tariff concerns

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks were mixed after a volatile session on Thursday as investors weighed the potential impact of US tariff hikes against expectations of more fiscal stimulus from Beijing.

Both the Shanghai Composite index and the blue-chip CSI 300 index added less than 0.1% at close after losing as much as 0.3% in earlier trade.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 0.5% to 19,601.11.

Leading gains on the mainland, a gauge tracking automobile sector advanced 1.1% after state media Xinhua reported that China plans to extend car trade-in incentives into 2025 to stabilise market expectations.

The CSI Semiconductor Index also edged up 0.6%, with China’s biggest chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp added 0.2% and Hua Hong Semiconductor gaining 0.9%, as traders upped bets on the domestic tech sector amid geopolitical tensions.

Sentiment was largely downbeat throughout the day after a poll of more than 50 economists by Reuters showed the US could impose nearly 40% tariffs on imports from China early next year. That could potentially slice growth in the world’s second-biggest economy by up to 1 percentage point.

Beijing could announce a higher fiscal deficit and more bond issuance in 2025 to support land and built-home buybacks as well as bank capital injection, in addition to potential stimulus to offset the shock from US tariffs in the near future, analysts at Bank of America said in a note.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.5% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.9%.

