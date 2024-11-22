Transforming healthcare: Transitioning from reactive to proactive models

Healthcare is a fundamental right under Article 9 of the Constitution. Unfortunately, governments, political parties and the establishment have consistently failed to uphold this basic right for the people. Instead, substantial sums of money are spent on constructing buildings, purchasing equipment, establishing so-called training institutions, acquiring substandard medicines, and funding salaries, perks, tours, and seminars.

The criminal inefficiency of successive governments has been slightly offset by philanthropists and individuals who have built better healthcare systems, including hospitals, to provide free or subsidized care to Pakistan’s disenfranchised poor. These individuals and organizations deserve recognition and respect for their invaluable contributions.

Failure of traditional model

The traditional healthcare model is increasingly failing to meet the needs of the population, and this failure can be attributed to several critical factors. First and foremost, Pakistan’s rapidly growing population places immense pressure on an already overstretched healthcare system. As the population expands, so too does the demand for medical services, infrastructure, and healthcare professionals, creating a supply-demand imbalance that the old model simply cannot sustain.

Secondly, the rising prevalence of unhealthy foods and lifestyles has exacerbated the burden on healthcare. Diets high in processed foods, sugar, fats, coupled with sedentary habits, and polluted environment, are contributing to an alarming increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems, respiratory diseases and obesity. These preventable health conditions place additional strain on the healthcare system, further stretching limited resources and capacities.

Corruption and mismanagement have also played havoc in the deterioration of the healthcare system. Funds that could have been used to improve infrastructure, procure quality medicines, and enhance services are often diverted or wasted. The inefficiency of public healthcare institutions, along with the lack of accountability and transparency, has led to poor-quality care, substandard facilities, and an overall loss of public trust in the system.

The old model’s reliance on reactive rather than proactive care has resulted in unnecessary wastage of resources. Large sums are often spent on treating advanced stages of diseases that could have been prevented through earlier intervention, preventive care, or health education. This inefficiency not only increases the financial burden on the system but also leads to poorer health outcomes for individuals and communities.

Furthermore, the absence of a clear vision and strategy for modernizing healthcare has hindered progress. New techniques, methods, and technologies—such as telemedicine, digital health records, AI-driven diagnostics, and personalized medicine—are reshaping healthcare globally.

However, Pakistan’s healthcare system has been slow to adopt these innovations, often due to complete lack of vision and apathy of ‘leaders’, bureaucratic inertia, lack of investment, and a resistance to change. The failure to integrate such technologies means that the system remains outdated, inefficient, and unable to meet the evolving needs of the population.

Need to change the old model

Universal access to free, high-quality care

The cornerstone of this model is universal access to essential healthcare services without financial barriers. Every individual, irrespective of socioeconomic status, should have access to preventative, primary, and family health care. This inclusivity ensures that no one is left behind, reducing disparities and promoting a healthier population overall.

Integration of Latest Technologies

Advanced technologies play a pivotal role in modernizing healthcare delivery. The model should integrate technologies that:

Ensure Public Health Essentials: Guarantee access to safe drinking water, non-adulterated food, and healthy cooking oils. AI and IoT sensors can monitor water quality, detect contaminants in food, and ensure supply chain transparency in food and oil production.

Support Family Health Management: Maintain comprehensive health data for families, allowing providers to track hereditary risks, vaccination records, and regular check-ups. This system can identify at-risk individuals for early interventions.

Enable Virtual Monitoring and Consultation: A robust virtual healthcare ecosystem can support patients remotely through wearable devices, apps, and telemedicine platforms. This reduces the need for frequent hospital visits, alleviating the strain on healthcare infrastructure.

Emphasis on preventive care

Preventive care must take centre stage. Regular health education campaigns should focus on teaching individuals about healthy lifestyle choices, the importance of vaccinations, and how to monitor their own health indicators. The healthcare system should actively promote wellness to reduce the prevalence of diseases.

Strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure

Primary healthcare facilities at village and Mohalla, etc., levels must be reinforced to become the first point of contact for most health concerns. Equipped with virtual consultation capabilities, diagnostic tools, and preventive care resources, these centers can manage the majority of healthcare needs locally, reducing reliance on secondary and tertiary care.

Efficient use of secondary and tertiary healthcare

By prioritizing preventive and primary care, the burden on secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities can be minimized. These higher-level facilities should focus exclusively on specialized and emergency cases, ensuring resources are used efficiently.

The role of awareness and education

Public awareness is a cornerstone for the success of the new healthcare model. It is essential to utilize cost-effective and widely accessible platforms, particularly social media, to disseminate information and engage the public effectively. The reliance on costly avenues such as commercial media advertisements and seminars can be minimized by strategically leveraging social media platforms. This approach ensures broader outreach and more sustainable engagement. Social media campaigns should focus on the following key areas:

The importance of drinking clean water and unadulterated food.

Identifying and avoiding harmful cooking oils and ingredients.

Utilising virtual healthcare tools for monitoring and consultation.

Adopting preventive measures for chronic and lifestyle-related diseases.

The path to a sustainable future

Achieving a sustainable future in healthcare requires addressing fundamental human needs alongside the seamless integration of advanced technologies. Providing safe drinking water, unadulterated food, a clean environment, and uninterrupted electricity are not merely necessities but constitutionally protected rights.

In the age of generative AI and cutting-edge technologies, these foundational elements can be complemented by transformative innovations to create a truly inclusive and efficient healthcare system. This vision encompasses virtual healthcare access, universal diagnostic services, and integrated facilities, ensuring that even the most remote communities receive quality care without the need for extensive travel.

Prerequisites

Health and well-being infrastructure

Safe water and food: AI monitors contaminants in water and detects food adulteration, while blockchain ensures traceability and certification.

Clean air: IoT and AI provide real-time air quality updates, predict pollution trends, and influence government policies.

Reliable electricity: AI-powered grids optimize energy distribution, integrate renewables, and ensure underserved areas receive electricity for healthcare and digital needs.

Universal internet access

Internet is essential for education, healthcare, and opportunities. Satellite internet and AI-driven network optimization can bring connectivity to remote areas.

Virtual healthcare systems

Virtual consultations, telemedicine with integrated data, and AI chatbots enable remote care, personalized diagnoses, and reduced patient burden.

Universal lab sample collection

Mobile units collect samples remotely, AI automates analysis, and results integrate with patient records for quicker diagnoses.

Advanced diagnostics

AI enhances radiology, point-of-care devices, and predictive analytics for early detection and preventive healthcare.

Integrated care systems

AI-powered hubs unify consultations, diagnostics, and treatment planning. Centralized data repositories ensure continuity, while remote tools enable real-time prescriptions.

Reducing hospital burden

AI optimizes hospital resource management and decentralizes care to primary systems, allowing hospitals to focus on critical cases.

Role of generative AI

AI creates personalized health plans, educates professionals and the public, and supports decision-making through data analysis.

The government, policymakers, managers, international organizations, and economic stakeholders must recognize that a nation’s progress hinges on the health and well-being of its people. How can a country achieve optimal development when the majority of its population struggles with inadequate sleep, family medical issues, unreliable electricity, limited or disrupted internet access, and the need to travel long distances for basic healthcare?

A healthy workforce with a sound mind is essential for driving economic and societal transformation. The inadequacy of the healthcare system is a significant contributor to this country’s stagnation. It is time to move forward by leveraging Agentic AI and other transformative technologies to address these challenges and build a brighter future.

(The writer is an Advocate and techno-economist)

