AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Markets Print 2024-11-22

Iron ore makes sharp gains

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices climbed to a more-than-one-week high on Thursday as investors and traders weighed firm near-term demand against high portside stocks while awaiting new direction on outlook from top consumer China.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.45% higher at 778 yuan ($107.45) a metric ton, as of 0243 GMT. It hit 782 yuan earlier, its highest since Nov. 8. The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.86% higher at $101.9 a ton, as of 0233 GMT.

It touched the highest level since Nov. 11 at $102 earlier. “Ore prices found some support from resilient demand, with hot metal output hovering relatively high. But the upside room was limited by rising portside stocks because of more arrivals of seaborne cargoes,” said Zhuo Guiqiu, an analyst at Jinrui Futures.

“We expected prices to be range-bound in the short term.” The output of hot metal, which is a blast furnace product, is typically used to gauge iron ore demand. China will set the tone for the country’s economic development at a meeting in December and, so, in the short term, the market will give more weight to the macro economic factors, analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note, referring to the expectation of more stimulus next month. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced, with coking coal and coke up 0.51% and 0.13%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained ground. Rebar rose 0.39%, hot-rolled coil added 0.2%, and stainless steel ticked up 0.3%.

