AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Markets Print 2024-11-22

Copper slips on uncertainties over China, Ukraine, Trump

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

LONDON: Copper prices retreated on Thursday on concerns about the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, a firmer dollar and worries about demand in China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.3% to $9,062 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading.

LME copper has shed 11% since touching a four-month peak on Sept. 30, due to worries about demand in top metals consumer China and a strong dollar in the wake of Donald Trump’s US election victory. “Markets are nervous about quite a few things at the moment,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

Tensions in Ukraine have unsettled financial markets in recent days and on Thursday Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile during an attack on Ukraine in the first known use in the war of such a powerful weapon.

Earlier this week Ukraine fired US and British missiles at targets inside Russia. The metals markets have also been disappointed about the scope of stimulus unleashed so far by China to boost its sluggish economy. “China’s got to make some policy decisions, you’ve got the geopolitical risk in Ukraine and there’s proposed tax policies in the US and the knock-on impact on interest rate policy,” Shah said. “That’s quite a few unknowns, so that’s why we may see the base metals complex range trading before we get some answers.”

A Reuters poll of economists showed the United States could impose nearly 40% tariffs on imports from China early next year, potentially slicing growth in the world’s second-biggest economy by up to 1 percentage point.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.1% at 74,440 yuan ($10,281.06) a ton. Also weighing on the market was a firmer dollar index, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Among other metals, LME aluminium eased in official activity by 0.7% to $2,625 per ton, lead fell 0.7% to $2,006, tin lost 0.4% to $28,905 while zinc added 0.2% to $2,992 and nickel rose 0.4% to $15,975.

