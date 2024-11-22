Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 92,933 tonnes of cargo comprising 41,086 tonnes of import cargo and 51,847 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 41,086 comprised of 22,568 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,368 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 3,150 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 51,847 comprised of 17,508 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 220 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,412 tonnes of Cement, 28,696 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,011 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Oocl Jakarta, Lofty, Nour Elhuda, Sea Ambition & Valianta berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Nearly, two ships namely, As Paola & Yangtze Jewel sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Atlantic Ibis, Maersk Cape Town and Kouras Queen left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Xpress Salween, Jaru Bhum and Izumo Hermes are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 124,363 tonnes, comprising 92,770 tonnes imports cargo and 31,593 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,686 Containers (906 TEUs Imports& 780 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Han Ren, Al-Deebal, X-Press Salween and Jaru Bhum & two more ships, Navios Tempo and Kualalumpur Express are scheduled to load/offload Rice, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EETL and QICT respectively on today 21st November, while another containers ship ONE Maneuvervoy is due to arrive at port on Friday 22nd November, 2024.

