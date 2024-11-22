AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-22

Communications sector: Pakistan urges Turkiye to make investments

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD - On the eve of COP29 global forum held at Baku, Azerbaijan, Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan held meeting with Turkish Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu, in which, they discussed further enhancing the existing brotherly and trade relations between the two countries.

Aleem Khan said that the friendship between Turkey and Pakistan spans many decades which will further increase in the coming days.

He said that Pakistan will welcome Turkey’s investment in different sectors.

He informed the Turkish Minister for Transport about the ongoing projects in Pakistan’s communications sector and offered Turkiey’s participation in them.

In Baku, Aleem Khan also held separate meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, in which, the successful holding of COP29 in Baku was appreciated.

They agreed to further cement relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Aleem Khan said that a large number of Pakistani community in Azerbaijan is associated with education, employment and tourism while Pakistan is interested in G2G activities in various sectors with Government of Azerbaijan.

He described his stay in Baku as “pleasant and positive”, in which, he had the opportunity to exchange views with ministers from different countries.

The transport ministers of Turkey and Azerbaijan in separate meetings appreciated the participation of the delegation from Pakistan led by Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan and assured them of full cooperation from their countries.

It is noteworthy that Aleem Khan led the Pakistani delegation at the COP29 Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan and attended the sessions of Transport and Digital Middle Corridor and Beyond while he also represented Pakistan in the Inter-Ministerial Round Table Conference. He also called on Azerbaijani Energy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov while overall important projects related to investment and communication sector in Pakistan were discussed during this visit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

