KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 21, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-3 Valianta Disc Alpine Marine 21-11-2024
Palm Oil Services
B-1 Sea Disc Alpine Marine 20-11-2024
Ambition Chemical Services
B-10/B-11 Casda Load Gearbulk 20-11-2024
Clinkers Shipping
B-11/B-12 Lofty Disc Seahawks 20-11-2024
Mountain General Asia Global
Cargo
B-13/B-14 Bulk Load Ocean 16-11-2024
Guatemala Clinkers Services
B-14/B-15 Camellia 8 Disc Seahawks 17-11-2024
General Asia Global
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Zhe Hai 521 Disc Seahawks 20-11-2024
General Asia Global
Cargo
Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 14-11-2024
Nmb-1 Rabani Load Rice N.S Shipping 15-11-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Daiwan Load Rice/ Crystal Sea 17-11-2024
Hero Load Cement Service
B-15 Nour Elhuda - Interline 20-11-2024
Shipping
B-27/B-26 Oocl Disc./Load Oocl Pakistan 20-11-2024
Jakarta Container
B-28/B-29 Ital Disc./Load Green Pak 20-11-2024
Universo Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Zhe Hai 521 21-11-2024 Disc Seahawks Asia
General Cargo Global
Camellia 8 21-11-2024 Disc General Seahawks Asia
Cargo Global
Ital Universo 21-11-2024 Disc./Load Green Pak
Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
X-Press 21-11-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Salwee Shipping Agency
Bam Bam 22-11-2024 D/35000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Marsa Neptune 22-11-2024 D/L Container Associated Liner
Agencies
Araya Bhum 22-11-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Uafl Liberty 22-11-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Lines
Yzngze 31 22-11-2024 L/35000 Barite International Ship
Lumps & Ports Services
Ssi Glorious 22-11-2024 D/54170 Legend Shipping
General Cargo & Logistics
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
As Paola 21-11-2024 Container Ship -
Yangtze Jewel 21-11-2024 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Izumo Rice Ocean Nov. 17, 2024
Hermes Service
MW-2 Singapore Rice Ocean World Nov. 17, 2024
Bulker
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Yannis Coal Alpine Nov. 18, 2024
Pittas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT ST Palm oil Alpine Nov. 21, 2024
Michaelis
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Khairpur Mogas Alpine Nov. 20, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Draft-Slayer Soya Bean Ocean Service Nov. 15, 2024
Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Milaha LNG GSA Nov. 20, 2024
Ras Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Hyde Park Chemicals Alpine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Kouras Queen Coal Trade Shore Nov. 21, 2024
Atlantic Ibis Container GAC -do-
Maersk
Cape Town Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Xpress
Salween Container Express Feeder Nov. 21, 2024
Jaru Bhum Container United Marine -do-
Izumo Hermes Rice Ocean Service -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Xpress
Salween Container Express Feeder Nov. 21, 2024
Jaru Bhum Container United Marine -do-
Han Ren Rice East Wind -do-
Al-Deebal LNG GSA -do-
Kenmoonys Rice Ocean World Waiting for Berths
Abdullah M Rice Star Shipping -do-
Green Tec Rice Ocean World -do-
Manti Core Rice Ocean World -do-
DS Sofie
Bulker Rice Star Shipping -do-
Adam Junior Chick Peas WMA Ship Care -do-
Acuity PKE Alpine -do-
Kaisa-1 LPG M International -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Navios Tempo Container GAC Nov. 21th, 2024
Kuala Lumpur
Express Container GAC -do-
ONE
Maneuvervoy Container Ocean Network Nov. 22nd, 2024
=============================================================================
