Markets Print 2024-11-22

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-3              Valianta       Disc           Alpine Marine      21-11-2024
                                 Palm Oil       Services
B-1               Sea            Disc           Alpine Marine      20-11-2024
                  Ambition       Chemical       Services
B-10/B-11         Casda          Load           Gearbulk           20-11-2024
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
B-11/B-12         Lofty          Disc           Seahawks           20-11-2024
                  Mountain       General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
B-13/B-14         Bulk           Load           Ocean              16-11-2024
                  Guatemala      Clinkers       Services
B-14/B-15         Camellia 8     Disc           Seahawks           17-11-2024
                                 General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Zhe Hai 521    Disc           Seahawks           20-11-2024
                                 General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Mobin          Load Rice      N.S Shipping       14-11-2024
Nmb-1             Rabani         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       15-11-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Daiwan         Load Rice/     Crystal Sea        17-11-2024
                  Hero           Load Cement    Service
B-15              Nour Elhuda    -              Interline          20-11-2024
                                                Shipping
B-27/B-26         Oocl           Disc./Load     Oocl Pakistan      20-11-2024
                  Jakarta        Container
B-28/B-29         Ital           Disc./Load     Green Pak          20-11-2024
                  Universo       Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Zhe Hai 521       21-11-2024     Disc                           Seahawks Asia
                                 General Cargo                         Global
Camellia 8        21-11-2024     Disc General                   Seahawks Asia
                                 Cargo                                 Global
Ital Universo     21-11-2024     Disc./Load                         Green Pak
                                 Container                           Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
X-Press           21-11-2024     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Salwee                                                        Shipping Agency
Bam Bam           22-11-2024     D/35000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Marsa Neptune     22-11-2024     D/L Container               Associated Liner
                                                                     Agencies
Araya Bhum        22-11-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Uafl Liberty      22-11-2024     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                        Lines
Yzngze 31         22-11-2024     L/35000 Barite            International Ship
                                 Lumps                       & Ports Services
Ssi Glorious      22-11-2024     D/54170                      Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                    & Logistics
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
As Paola          21-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Yangtze Jewel     21-11-2024     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Izumo          Rice           Ocean           Nov. 17, 2024
                  Hermes                        Service
MW-2              Singapore      Rice           Ocean World     Nov. 17, 2024
                  Bulker
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Yannis         Coal           Alpine          Nov. 18, 2024
                  Pittas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               ST             Palm oil       Alpine          Nov. 21, 2024
                  Michaelis
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Khairpur       Mogas          Alpine          Nov. 20, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Draft-Slayer   Soya Bean      Ocean Service   Nov. 15, 2024
                                 Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Milaha         LNG            GSA             Nov. 20, 2024
                  Ras Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Hyde Park      Chemicals      Alpine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Kouras Queen      Coal           Trade Shore                    Nov. 21, 2024
Atlantic Ibis     Container      GAC                                     -do-
Maersk
Cape Town         Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Xpress
Salween           Container      Express Feeder                 Nov. 21, 2024
Jaru Bhum         Container      United Marine                           -do-
Izumo Hermes      Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Xpress
Salween           Container      Express Feeder                 Nov. 21, 2024
Jaru Bhum         Container      United Marine                           -do-
Han Ren           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Al-Deebal         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Kenmoonys         Rice           Ocean World               Waiting for Berths
Abdullah M        Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
Green Tec         Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Manti Core        Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
DS Sofie
Bulker            Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
Adam Junior       Chick Peas     WMA Ship Care                           -do-
Acuity            PKE            Alpine                                  -do-
Kaisa-1           LPG            M International                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Navios Tempo      Container      GAC                          Nov. 21th, 2024
Kuala Lumpur
Express           Container      GAC                                     -do-
ONE
Maneuvervoy       Container      Ocean Network                Nov. 22nd, 2024
=============================================================================

