Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-3 Valianta Disc Alpine Marine 21-11-2024 Palm Oil Services B-1 Sea Disc Alpine Marine 20-11-2024 Ambition Chemical Services B-10/B-11 Casda Load Gearbulk 20-11-2024 Clinkers Shipping B-11/B-12 Lofty Disc Seahawks 20-11-2024 Mountain General Asia Global Cargo B-13/B-14 Bulk Load Ocean 16-11-2024 Guatemala Clinkers Services B-14/B-15 Camellia 8 Disc Seahawks 17-11-2024 General Asia Global Cargo B-16/B-17 Zhe Hai 521 Disc Seahawks 20-11-2024 General Asia Global Cargo Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 14-11-2024 Nmb-1 Rabani Load Rice N.S Shipping 15-11-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Daiwan Load Rice/ Crystal Sea 17-11-2024 Hero Load Cement Service B-15 Nour Elhuda - Interline 20-11-2024 Shipping B-27/B-26 Oocl Disc./Load Oocl Pakistan 20-11-2024 Jakarta Container B-28/B-29 Ital Disc./Load Green Pak 20-11-2024 Universo Container Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Zhe Hai 521 21-11-2024 Disc Seahawks Asia General Cargo Global Camellia 8 21-11-2024 Disc General Seahawks Asia Cargo Global Ital Universo 21-11-2024 Disc./Load Green Pak Container Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= X-Press 21-11-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Salwee Shipping Agency Bam Bam 22-11-2024 D/35000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Marsa Neptune 22-11-2024 D/L Container Associated Liner Agencies Araya Bhum 22-11-2024 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Uafl Liberty 22-11-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines Yzngze 31 22-11-2024 L/35000 Barite International Ship Lumps & Ports Services Ssi Glorious 22-11-2024 D/54170 Legend Shipping General Cargo & Logistics ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= As Paola 21-11-2024 Container Ship - Yangtze Jewel 21-11-2024 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Izumo Rice Ocean Nov. 17, 2024 Hermes Service MW-2 Singapore Rice Ocean World Nov. 17, 2024 Bulker ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Yannis Coal Alpine Nov. 18, 2024 Pittas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT ST Palm oil Alpine Nov. 21, 2024 Michaelis ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Khairpur Mogas Alpine Nov. 20, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Draft-Slayer Soya Bean Ocean Service Nov. 15, 2024 Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Milaha LNG GSA Nov. 20, 2024 Ras Laffan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Hyde Park Chemicals Alpine ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Kouras Queen Coal Trade Shore Nov. 21, 2024 Atlantic Ibis Container GAC -do- Maersk Cape Town Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Xpress Salween Container Express Feeder Nov. 21, 2024 Jaru Bhum Container United Marine -do- Izumo Hermes Rice Ocean Service -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Xpress Salween Container Express Feeder Nov. 21, 2024 Jaru Bhum Container United Marine -do- Han Ren Rice East Wind -do- Al-Deebal LNG GSA -do- Kenmoonys Rice Ocean World Waiting for Berths Abdullah M Rice Star Shipping -do- Green Tec Rice Ocean World -do- Manti Core Rice Ocean World -do- DS Sofie Bulker Rice Star Shipping -do- Adam Junior Chick Peas WMA Ship Care -do- Acuity PKE Alpine -do- Kaisa-1 LPG M International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Navios Tempo Container GAC Nov. 21th, 2024 Kuala Lumpur Express Container GAC -do- ONE Maneuvervoy Container Ocean Network Nov. 22nd, 2024 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024