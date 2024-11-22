KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 97,328.40 High: 97,437.15 Low: 95,300.21 Net Change: 1781.94 Volume (000): 323,535 Value (000): 22,266,486 Makt Cap (000) 2,987,390,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,312.66 NET CH (+) 76.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,183.54 NET CH (+) 51.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,400.62 NET CH (+) 106.86 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,482.14 NET CH (-) 20.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,768.44 NET CH (+) 104.99 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,750.53 NET CH (-) 15.74 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-November-2024 ====================================

