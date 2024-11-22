Markets Print 2024-11-22
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 21, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 97,328.40
High: 97,437.15
Low: 95,300.21
Net Change: 1781.94
Volume (000): 323,535
Value (000): 22,266,486
Makt Cap (000) 2,987,390,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,312.66
NET CH (+) 76.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,183.54
NET CH (+) 51.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,400.62
NET CH (+) 106.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,482.14
NET CH (-) 20.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,768.44
NET CH (+) 104.99
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,750.53
NET CH (-) 15.74
------------------------------------
As on: 21-November-2024
====================================
