Life & Style

Music, comedy, shopping: 5 events to take in this winter

  • Catch Hasan Raheem, The Khawatoons in live performances
BR Life & Style Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 04:54pm
Hasan Raheem in concert: Photo: Spotify
Hasan Raheem in concert: Photo: Spotify

As the festive season begins to roll in slowly, Pakistan is getting ready to host concerts, carnivals and shopping events for residents and visitors alike.

More outdoor concerts are added to the calendar, as restaurant patios also begin to open as the weather improves.

Here is a selection of a few on our radar:

The Khawatoons

Pakistan’s very first troupe of female comedians led by Faiza Saleem will have you in (improv) fits.

Catch them live and unscripted at Habitt City, Karachi on November 22.

Sunset Bazaar

Shop for local homegrown brands while discovering some inventive food around town at Sunset Club, Karachi.

November 23-24, 4-11pm.

Hasan Raheem

Catch this budding musician this winter, belting out viral hits like ‘Peechay Hutt’ and ‘Joona’.

Islamabad: December 6, Pak-China Friendship Center Karachi: December 13, Arts Council Open Air Theatre

Mix Plate Sunday Morning Tour

For those who are looking to get touristy with their cities, or have visiting family and friends who would like to experience authentic Karachi, look no further.

Taking place every Sunday, this half-day tour covers iconic stop such as Frere Hall, Mohatta Palace and Denso Hall, along with breakfast at Port Grand.

Sundays: 9:30am - 1:30pm

Flamenco Live Dance Performance

Lahore Jazz Club and Embassy of Spain are bringing a night of Flamenco – Spain’s traditional art to Pakistan. Catch the unique experience live for just a night.

November 23, Alhamra Cultural Complex, Lahore

Music, comedy, shopping: 5 events to take in this winter

