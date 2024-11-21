Novartis raises annual sales guidance until 2028

FRANKFURT: Novartis on Thursday raised its medium-term sales guidance, predicting 6% annual growth through 2028, driven by strong momentum of launched drugs and the prospect of upcoming market introductions.

The Swiss drugmaker was previously targeting mid-term currency-adjusted sales growth of at least 5% from 2023 to 2028.

Novartis lifts 2024 guidance for third time on wider use of its drugs

It added that through the 2024-2029 period, it was still expecting 5% growth per year, given its strong performance in 2024.