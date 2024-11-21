AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-21

EV policy draft finalised: minister

Nuzhat Nazar Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday announced that the draft for the new five-year Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2025-30 has been finalised in consultation with all the stakeholders.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the government is committed to promoting environmentally-friendly vehicles and reducing the import bill.

He highlighted the ambitious target of having 30 per cent electric vehicles on Pakistan’s roads by 2030, with an interim goal of achieving 100 per cent EV penetration by 2025.

Electric Vehicle policy to be announced by end of November: Tanveer

Under the EV policy, attractive incentives will be offered to investors to boost production.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken special measures to introduce electric vehicles in Pakistan, including the formation of a high-level steering committee to finalise the EV policy. Efforts are underway to incentivise companies, with production of four-wheel electric vehicles expected to commence next year. The government has also approved a subsidy of PKR 4 billion for electric scooters and motorcycles. Under this scheme, electric bikes will receive a subsidy of PKR 50,000 each, while three-wheelers will be subsidised by PKR 200,000.

The minister emphasised that EVs are essential for reducing pollution and the reliance on imported fuel.

He stated that banks have been engaged to offer soft loans alongside government subsidies, ensuring affordable financing options.

Foreign investors, including those from China, have expressed interest in Pakistan’s EV sector, and 20 plots in Special Technology Zones have been allocated for EV plants.

The policy also includes plans for exporting electric vehicles, right-sizing underperforming organisations, and fostering sustainable energy. Specific incentives for investment include a 50-year lease for land, customs duty of one per cent on specified parts, and a proposed 15 per cent customs duty on non-localised parts.

Additionally, the minister revealed that not importing fertiliser this year saved the country $150 million. He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to creating a greener future by advancing the EV industry and reducing reliance on imported fuels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Electric vehicle auto sector Rana Tanveer Hussain EVs EV charging station EV industry EV sector Pakistan auto sector Minister for Industries EV policy Pakistan EV sector

Comments

200 characters

EV policy draft finalised: minister

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories