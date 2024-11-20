AGL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.67%)
AIRLINK 134.84 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (4.28%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.95%)
DGKC 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FCCL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 68.70 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3.26%)
FFL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
HUBC 110.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.2%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
NBP 61.59 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.78%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.17%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PPL 158.99 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.03%)
PRL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.21%)
PTC 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
SEARL 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.58%)
TOMCL 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
TPLP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TREET 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 65.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (4.2%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,305 Increased By 121 (1.19%)
BR30 31,802 Increased By 399.8 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,581 Increased By 724.3 (0.76%)
KSE30 29,890 Increased By 206.9 (0.7%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-20

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Recorder Report Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 09:17am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatisation and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan held a meeting in Azerbaijan with Minister for Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

They both discussed a number of bilateral matters especially investment in different sectors.

Aleem Khan offered government of Azerbaijan to take part in privatisation of PIA, Utility Stores, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Discos and other state-owned entities.

He said that there is no doubt that Pakistan and Azerbaijan can increase volume of trade on both sides. Similarly, in LNG and renewable energy there is wider scope of investment while IT, telecom, agriculture, energy and other sectors are also open.

In communications, Aleem Khan offered Azerbaijan to come forward on the project of Karachi to Sukkur Motorway M6 which is the busiest route as it linked directly with the seaport.

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov expressed his satisfaction over direct flight from Pakistan to Baku which resulted in increasing their tourism.

He himself warmly received Aleem Khan and assured all out cooperation from the Government of Azerbaijan.

Both the ministers lauded the close and brotherly relations of Pakistan and Azerbaijan and expressed hope that these will further enhance in the days to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abdul Aleem Khan bilateral ties BOI SOEs Federal Minister for Privatisation PIA privatisation SOEs sell off SOEs privatisation Pakistan Azerbaijan relations Mikayil Jabbarov Minister for Economy Azerbaijan

Comments

200 characters

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories