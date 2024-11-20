Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatisation and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan held a meeting in Azerbaijan with Minister for Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

They both discussed a number of bilateral matters especially investment in different sectors.

Aleem Khan offered government of Azerbaijan to take part in privatisation of PIA, Utility Stores, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Discos and other state-owned entities.

He said that there is no doubt that Pakistan and Azerbaijan can increase volume of trade on both sides. Similarly, in LNG and renewable energy there is wider scope of investment while IT, telecom, agriculture, energy and other sectors are also open.

In communications, Aleem Khan offered Azerbaijan to come forward on the project of Karachi to Sukkur Motorway M6 which is the busiest route as it linked directly with the seaport.

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov expressed his satisfaction over direct flight from Pakistan to Baku which resulted in increasing their tourism.

He himself warmly received Aleem Khan and assured all out cooperation from the Government of Azerbaijan.

Both the ministers lauded the close and brotherly relations of Pakistan and Azerbaijan and expressed hope that these will further enhance in the days to come.

