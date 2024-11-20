AGL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.92%)
Opinion Print 2024-11-20

Unpacking misconceptions about Trump

Qamar Bashir Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 08:31am

While walking through the streets of over 15 cities in Michigan and sitting in the comfortable drawing room of my brother-in-law, Mubeen Ahmed, in Macomb, a sprawling high-end white neighborhood, I reflected on the priorities of Donald Trump as he prepares to take the oath as the 47th President of the United States, becoming once again the most formidable and powerful person on earth.

Analyzing various statements made by Donald Trump and his close associates, several important and pivotal concepts and policy issues emerge that are likely to reshape how things are done in the US. Unfortunately, bloggers, YouTubers are exploiting their platforms by airing misconceived, unauthenticated, and unverifiable commentaries and proving them as if they were factual truths.

A YouTuber said that three planes full of Indian immigrants had been sent back to their country while concentration camps in the US were filled with immigrants from various countries, including Pakistan, who were being treated like animals, with transportation being arranged to deport them unceremoniously to their countries of origin.

On the contrary, Trump’s stance on immigration is straightforward. He has pledged to welcome and embrace immigrants who come to the United States legally and in compliance with the country’s laws, but will not tolerate illegal immigrants who enter the country unlawfully, those with criminal backgrounds, or individuals involved in activities like drug trafficking, illegal arms smuggling, kidnapping, and extortion.

This approach is comparable to Pakistan’s policy toward illegal Afghan immigrants. Recognizing the detrimental impact of illegal activities such as drug trafficking and unauthorized businesses, the Pakistani government has expelled most of these individuals to protect the country’s interests.

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

