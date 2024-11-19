AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Miners, real estate lead gains in European shares

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 03:06pm

Europe’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, boosted by strength in shares of miners and a rebound in real estate stocks, with ongoing corporate earnings, economic data and global monetary policy outlook set to further shape market sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4% as of 0810 GMT, with basic resources leading the sectoral charge with a 1% rise.

The real estate sector also climbed 0.8%, after dropping nearly 2% on Monday.

German submarine and car parts maker Thyssenkrupp jumped 7.5% after fourth-quarter results, while Embracer rose 3.7% as Tabletop games publisher Asmodee is set to be spun off from the Swedish gaming group.

Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova Holding fell 2% following half-year core earnings miss.

All eyes are on the upcoming appointments for US Treasury secretary and trade representative under President-elect Donald Trump after last week’s picks for health and defence roles.

Any cues on the global interest-rate cut trajectory will also be on investors’ watchlist, as Trump’s policies are seen restoking inflation and clouding further US rate cuts and as ECB policymakers signalled worries about expected new US trade tariffs hitting euro zone’ economic growth.

