Pakistan Print 2024-11-19

Terrorism cases: ATC issues arrest warrants for PTI’s leaders

Published 19 Nov, 2024 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday, issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s present and former leaders in terrorism cases registered against them.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases also sought a report from Adiala Jail authorities for non-attendance of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

The court issued warrants for PTl leader Aamir Mughal and former PTI leader Ali Nawaz for not appearing before the court.

Cases against PTI leaders were registered at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, Golra police station, two in Ramna police station, one in Sangjani police station as well as one in Bhara Kahu police station.

PTI lawyers Advocate Sardar Mohammad Masroof, Murtaza Turi and Zahid Bashir Dar appeared before the court.

Former minister Aamir Mehmood Kayani and other accused persons appeared before the court during the hearing.

During the hearing, the court also sought a compliance report regarding the arrest warrant earlier issued for PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Farrukh Habib, Wasiq Qayyum and others. The court adjourned hearing of the case till December 9.

