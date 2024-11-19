Cotton initiatives: Primark, APTMA discuss collaboration opportunities

LAHORE: Primark and APTMA have discussed potential collaboration opportunities on sustainable cotton initiatives. While expressing a shared commitment to promoting sustainable growth in Pakistan’s cotton industry, both sides have engaged in fruitful discussions on sustainable cotton initiatives, industry challenges, and solutions, as well as evolving buyers’ requirements.

This vital understanding was evolved during a visit of delegation from Primark’s Headquarters to APTMA Lahore office.

The Primark delegation included Kerry Conway, Primark Cotton Project Lead, UK, Andrew Atherton, Seed and Sustainability Manager, UK, and Rana Muhammad Wajid, Primark Cotton Project Manager, Pakistan, Imran Zaid, Product Sustainability Manager, Pakistan, and Ali Hassan, Ethical Trade Executive, Pakistan.

Chairman APTMA North Asad Shafi, Senior Vice Chairman APTMA North Muhammad Anees Khawaja, Treasurer APTMA North Mohammad Qasim, Tariq Mahmood, Habib Anwar, Haroon Ellahi, Danish Aslam, Faisal Jawed, senior APTMA members and Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir welcomed the delegation.

Kerry Conway said that their visit was aimed to discuss the Primark Cotton Project and explore potential collaboration opportunities with APTMA. He said the project, currently implemented in Punjab and Sindh, is in the process of training 30,000 registered farmers on sustainable cotton farming practices through CottonConnect, ensuring traceability of sustainable cotton through the Traceable platform.

