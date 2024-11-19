AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-19

Crackdown against illegal entry of heavy vehicles in full swing

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:35am

KARACHI: Following the directives of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, a crackdown against the illegal entry of heavy vehicles into Karachi city is in full swing.

During the operation that started since August 2024, the Department of Transport and Mass Transit has fined 1,392 vehicles, amounting to fines of 4.428 million rupees, against the violation of rules. Moreover, the transport department has impounded 80 vehicles and suspended route permits of 58. As many as 18 transporters have been warned for not adhering to the rules.

He said that Government initiatives aim to bring all transport activities in line with legal standards. The operation against illegal bus stands has significantly reduced traffic congestion on Karachi’s roads. In a statement, he said that the Sindh government is determined to implement the law without discrimination. Violators will face strict legal action.

