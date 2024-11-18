AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
DGKC 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.65%)
FCCL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.41%)
FFBL 64.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
FFL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.37%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
NBP 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 192.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.76%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
PPL 153.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.37%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
PTC 17.15 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.26%)
SEARL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
TELE 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 33.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-7.16%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
TRG 63.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.85%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26.3 (0.26%)
BR30 31,214 Increased By 43.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 94,887 Increased By 123.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 29,420 Increased By 10.2 (0.03%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shanghai will reduce real estate transaction taxes to boost demand, state media says

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 11:09am

BEIJING: Shanghai said on Monday it would reduce some taxes on real estate transactions from Dec. 1, according to state media, a move designed to support the property market in China’s second-largest city.

China has been aiming to bolster the crisis-hit property market by increasing demand and easing developers’ financial difficulties, with its finance ministry last week unveiling tax incentives on home and land transactions.

An index tracking China’s real estate shares and an index for Hong Kong-listed mainland property developers were both trading higher on Monday.

Shanghai will eliminate the division between so-called “ordinary” and “non-ordinary” housing when it levies value-added taxes and personal income taxes on sales.

“Non-ordinary” housing consists of properties of 144 square metres (1,550 square feet) and larger that had previously been subject to higher taxes.

Residents will be exempt from VAT when they buy a property and hold on to it for two years or more before selling it, according to state media.

Shanghai also raised the standard for levying deed tax to properties larger than 140 square metres from the previous 90 square metres.

China new home prices rise more slowly in August, survey shows

For the purchase of a 10 million yuan ($1.38 million) apartment, a buyer’s deed tax payment will be reduced to a minimum of 100,000 yuan from the previous maximum of 300,000 yuan, according to Yan Yuejin, analyst at E-House China Research and Development Institution.

The city’s authorities stepped up efforts to support real estate this year after the central government announced a series of supportive policies including interest rate cuts and down-payment reductions, but demand remained lacklustre.

Resale home prices in the city fell for the 16th consecutive month in October, down 6.7% from a year earlier, though there was a slight month-on-month increase in prices for new homes, according to official data released on Friday.

“Shanghai’s recent move is a continuation of these nationwide policies, all designed to restore confidence and rejuvenate sentiment in the housing sector,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist at JLL, a property consultancy company.

“We anticipate that more cities will unveil similar incentives in the coming weeks,” Pang said. The relaxation of Shanghai’s tax policies was ranked as the second most-read topic on Chinese social media platform Weibo, with over 800,000 readers.

Many Weibo users were not impressed with the changes. “(Shanghai’s property prices) won’t fall any further to the extent that a working man can afford it,” one commenter said, while another user said “even with more stimulus, the property market is expected to be difficult to get up in a short term”.

JLL’s Pang said merely lowering transaction costs would not provide a sustainable boost for the housing market.

“To reignite the growth engine of the property sector, policymakers must address residents’ expectations regarding economic and income growth, and offer a more stable outlook on housing prices,” Pang added.

China Shanghai china real estate

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai will reduce real estate transaction taxes to boost demand, state media says

Cargo ship unloads its containers: Direct Pak-BD route marks rebuilding ties

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module to avoid lengthy refund processes

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Oil prices edge higher after Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

Lahore’s air quality index improves

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Read more stories