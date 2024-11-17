AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-17

ANP leader Ilyas Bilour passes away

Amjad Ali Shah Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:10am

PESHAWAR: Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, a veteran politician, leading businessman and former senator has passed away after protracted illness here on Saturday morning. He was 84.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad at the time of his death. Funeral prayer will be offered today (Sunday) at 2:00 PM at Wazir Bagh in Peshawar.

Bilour had been a key figure in the ANP, serving as a senator in 2012 and remaining associated with the party throughout his political career. He was the brother of ANP leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and the martyred Bashir Ahmad Bilour.

Born in 1940 in Peshawar, he got his initial education from Government Primary School, Mohalla Khudadad, and Graduation from Edwards College and MBA from Preston University, Peshawar.

In order to expand the business of his ancestors, he moved to Rawalpindi on August 8, 1965, where he quickly gained popularity in the business community, and in 1969, he was elected the president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali Khan, ANP central president senator Aimal Wali Khan, provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain and other leaders and businessmen in separate condolence messages here have expressed regret over the death of Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour.

Asfandyar said that the death of Ilyas Bilour was an irreparable loss not only to the Bilour family but to the entire Pakhtuns nation.

Aimal Wali also condoled the death of Senator Ilyas Bilour. He recalled that Ilyas Bilour always kept the flag of the party and Pakhtun national movement high in all kinds of situations.

However, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his deep sorrow and offered heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Ilyas Bilour.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and for the family to have the strength to bear this loss with patience.

