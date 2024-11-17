AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
Awareness session on gender-based violence at brick kilns held

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:45am

HYDERABAD: On the directives of Provincial Minister for Women Development Department, Government of Sindh Shaheena Sher Ali the Senior Psychologist of Deputy Directorate (Hyderabad Division) women development department Sayeda Qurat ul Ain shah has organized a one day awareness session regarding gender based violence at brick kilns Tando Hyder Hyderabad.

The Provincial Minister promised to end violence against women especially the women working at brick kilns (Bhattha).

The senior psychologist Women Development Department Hyderabad Qurat Shah said that last month she availed a training at JICA headquarter Japan on Gender Based Violence (GBV) so she was assigned a project in collaboration with JICA to end violence against women and children rights at brick kilns at Hyderabad.

She said that she is willing to extend it to other cities of province. In the session Miss Shah delivered a lecture on women and children rights who are working at Brick kilns.

She said that education and health are the basic rights of all and safeguarded by the constitution of Pakistan and International Humanitarian law of UNO and the women and children at brick kilns are deprived of these basic rights. She ensured them full support to empower them financially so they should live a better life and secure their children future.

She further said that in the leadership and supervision of provincial Minister the women development department will ensure the violence free society for women.

