AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-17

Growers cultivate wheat on 0.9m acres of land

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:10am

LAHORE: Growers have cultivated wheat on 0.937 million acres of land against the target of bringing 1.82 million acres under wheat crop in Multan division for the season 2024-25.

To expedite efforts toward meeting this target, further instructions have been issued, with technical human resources deployed for field activities. Interns and agricultural university students have been assigned to support the wheat campaign. Failure to meet targets will not be tolerated, said Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on wheat cultivation at the Commissioner’s Office in Multan today. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary for Agriculture (South Punjab) Sarfraz Hussain Magassi, Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan, Additional Secretary of the Task Force Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Directors General of Agriculture Abdul Hameed and Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sandhu, along with the Deputy Commissioners of Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran, who participated online.

During the meeting, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo highlighted that the Chief Minister Punjab has introduced a special package to promote wheat cultivation. As part of this package, 1,000 tractors and 1,000 laser land levellers will be provided free of charge through a lottery system. All available resources will be mobilized to achieve the wheat cultivation targets, with robust support from the divisional and district administrations. At the divisional level, the Commissioner will lead the campaign, while the Deputy Commissioners will oversee it at the district level.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo assured that phosphorus and urea fertilizers are available in ample supply in the market, and for the first time, they are being offered at controlled prices. Professional guidance will be provided to farmers on modern wheat production technology.

He disclosed from November 20, farmers will have the option to withdraw 30% of their cash benefits via the Kissan Card. Responding to the rising demand, the number of Kissan Cards has been increased from 0.5 million to 0.75 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Growers cultivate wheat on 0.9m acres of land

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

ZRI consumers in LIEDA: PD under fire over ‘AMR’ meter ‘impasse’

Discos’ sell-off: SIFC to play key role

Country unveils first National Carbon Market Policy

Input tax claim and credit: SC defines applicability of Section 8 of Sales Tax Act

Battle against climate change: CM highlights role of children, youth

PTA streamlines VPN registration process

Sherry criticises ‘letter of US Congress members’

New date yet to be announced after polio vaccination boycotted in Kurram

Read more stories