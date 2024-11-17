Fraudsters including FBR guard held for illegal search

ISLAMABAD: A group of fraudsters including an armed guard of Inland Revenue, Federal Board of Revenue ((FBR) has been arrested for their involvement in illegal searches on vehicles carrying tobacco/cigarettes.

The fraudsters had been intercepting cargo trucks transporting cigarettes, coercing drivers into complying with illegal searches, and in some cases, extorting money in exchange for allowing the trucks to continue their journey. The Perpetrators involving an armed guard of Inland Revenue (FBR) namely Muhammad Qaiser Naeem and three Police officials along with other private individuals, posing as Inland Revenue Enforcement Squad officials, reportedly targeted a truck carrying cigarettes at Sagian Bridge in Lahore.

Lahore Police have registered a FIR against a group of fraudsters involved in Illegal searches on vehicles carrying tobacco/cigarettes.

According to the FIR, the fraudsters orchestrated an illegal search on the truck and extorted money from the driver and owners of the shipment. According to the details, the group of fraudsters had been conducting unauthorized and illegal searches of vehicles transporting cigarettes, falsely claiming to be representatives of the Inland Revenue Service’s IREN squad. The IREN squad is entrusted with responsibility to check illegal transport of non-duty paid cigarettes and other goods including fertilizers, sugar etc. On receipt of complaint from the cargo truck owner, the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network Lahore has started an investigation to determine facts involving the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

