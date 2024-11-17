AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-17

Fraudsters including FBR guard held for illegal search

Sohail Sarfraz Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:10am

ISLAMABAD: A group of fraudsters including an armed guard of Inland Revenue, Federal Board of Revenue ((FBR) has been arrested for their involvement in illegal searches on vehicles carrying tobacco/cigarettes.

The fraudsters had been intercepting cargo trucks transporting cigarettes, coercing drivers into complying with illegal searches, and in some cases, extorting money in exchange for allowing the trucks to continue their journey. The Perpetrators involving an armed guard of Inland Revenue (FBR) namely Muhammad Qaiser Naeem and three Police officials along with other private individuals, posing as Inland Revenue Enforcement Squad officials, reportedly targeted a truck carrying cigarettes at Sagian Bridge in Lahore.

Lahore Police have registered a FIR against a group of fraudsters involved in Illegal searches on vehicles carrying tobacco/cigarettes.

According to the FIR, the fraudsters orchestrated an illegal search on the truck and extorted money from the driver and owners of the shipment. According to the details, the group of fraudsters had been conducting unauthorized and illegal searches of vehicles transporting cigarettes, falsely claiming to be representatives of the Inland Revenue Service’s IREN squad. The IREN squad is entrusted with responsibility to check illegal transport of non-duty paid cigarettes and other goods including fertilizers, sugar etc. On receipt of complaint from the cargo truck owner, the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network Lahore has started an investigation to determine facts involving the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR cigarettes Tax fraudsters

Comments

200 characters

Fraudsters including FBR guard held for illegal search

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

ZRI consumers in LIEDA: PD under fire over ‘AMR’ meter ‘impasse’

Discos’ sell-off: SIFC to play key role

Country unveils first National Carbon Market Policy

Input tax claim and credit: SC defines applicability of Section 8 of Sales Tax Act

Battle against climate change: CM highlights role of children, youth

PTA streamlines VPN registration process

Sherry criticises ‘letter of US Congress members’

New date yet to be announced after polio vaccination boycotted in Kurram

Read more stories