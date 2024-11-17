PRA tightens grip on wedding halls, event complexes

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has tightened its grip on wedding halls and event complexes in Lahore by launching a crack down on those operating without registration or failing to pay taxes.

Recently, a team led by Commissioner Misbah Nawaz, along with Audit Officers Hamza Pervez and Ali Haider Chughtai, and Enforcement Officer Maryam Khan, conducted surprise raids on prominent wedding halls in Gulberg, Nishtar Town, and Samanabad to verify their registration status.

These raids were part of a broader initiative to enhance tax compliance in Lahore, which includes monitoring over 170 major development projects, ensuring timely payment of Punjab Sales Tax, and raising awareness about withholding tax rules and Punjab Sales Tax on Services. The PRA has allocated approximately 20 officers specifically for this monitoring initiative.

The team found several unregistered wedding halls, as well as registered ones that had failed to pay taxes. As a result, the PRA has issued show-cause notices to these establishments, giving them a one-week deadline to comply.

If they fail to register or pay taxes within the given timeframe, they face severe penalties, including imposition of penalties and strict legal action, including sealing of premises.

It’s worth noting that the PRA has fixed a 5% tax on banquet halls, including marriage halls, marquees, or any similar businesses. This tax rate is subject to conditions and restrictions, and arrears of sales tax from May 22, 2013, onward must be paid within a month of issuance of the notification.

The PRA’s efforts aim to improve tax compliance within the public sector and ensure that crucial development projects contribute their fair share of revenue.

By stepping up efforts to ensure timely tax collection, the PRA is sending a clear message that tax evasion will not be tolerated.

