Sports Print 2024-11-16

ICC Champions Trophy: US urges sports diplomacy between Pakistan, India

NNI Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:52am

WASHINGTON: US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel on Friday encouraged sports diplomacy between Pakistan and India amid a row over New Delhi’s refusal to send its cricket team to neighbouring Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy.

The ICC informed Pakistan last week India had declined to play any games in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held from Feb. 19 - March 9. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought clarification from the ICC on the refusal.

“Bilateral relationships are certainly not something for us to get in the middle of but sports is certainly a potent and connecting force,” Patel said during a weekly press briefing. “You have seen the secretary and this department really prioritize the role that sports diplomacy has in connecting people.”

Patel added that bilateral relations between Pakistan and India ought to be discussed between the countries on their own through sports or other means. “At the end of the day, sports really connects so many people and is a great way for the human-to-human and people-to-people ties this administration has really prioritized,” he said.

The comments from US State Department spokesperson came amid uncertainty regarding the schedule of the tournament after the Indian government refused to send its team to Pakistan for the event.

