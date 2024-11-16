KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 15, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 94,763.64 High: 95,278.27 Low: 94,431.19 Net Change: 571.75 Volume (000): 283,270 Value (000): 20,728,709 Makt Cap (000) 2,909,669,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,229.51 NET CH (-) 98.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,197.26 NET CH (+) 2.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,316.12 NET CH (+) 346.02 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,481.83 NET CH (+) 251.38 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,598.22 NET CH (+) 33.62 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,658.58 NET CH (+) 39.95 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-November-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024