BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 15, 2024) . ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 15, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 94,763.64
High: 95,278.27
Low: 94,431.19
Net Change: 571.75
Volume (000): 283,270
Value (000): 20,728,709
Makt Cap (000) 2,909,669,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,229.51
NET CH (-) 98.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,197.26
NET CH (+) 2.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,316.12
NET CH (+) 346.02
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,481.83
NET CH (+) 251.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,598.22
NET CH (+) 33.62
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,658.58
NET CH (+) 39.95
------------------------------------
As on: 15-November-2024
====================================
