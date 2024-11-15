AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Markets

China to cut or cancel export tax rebates for products including aluminium

Reuters Published November 15, 2024

BEIJING: China’s finance ministry said on Friday it would reduce or cancel export tax rebates for a wide range of commodities and other products, effective Dec. 1.

The country will reduce the export tax rebate rate for some refined oil products, photovoltaics, batteries, and certain non-metallic mineral products from 13% to 9%.

It will also cancel the rebate for aluminum and copper products and chemically modified animal, plant, or microbial oils and fats.

China’s exports and imports return to growth, signalling demand recovery

The announcement triggered a jump in aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange as traders anticipated it may curb a heavy flow of Chinese aluminium abroad.

The news also contributed to a sharp rise in U.S. soyoil prices as it appeared Chinese used cooking oil would be covered by the changes.

Chinese shipments of used cooking oil to the United States and Europe for use in biofuel have challenged locally produced feedstocks like soyoil.

China’s used cooking oil exports typically fall under the customs category of chemically modified animal, plant, or microbial oils and fats category, for which export rebates will be scrapped.

