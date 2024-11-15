AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
AIRLINK 128.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.35%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.1%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.99%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.73%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.66%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.69%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 41.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.28%)
NBP 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
OGDC 195.57 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.36%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PPL 153.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.31%)
PRL 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 84.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
TPLP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
TREET 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.11%)
TRG 57.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.01%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,871 Increased By 679.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 29,467 Increased By 265.6 (0.91%)
Japan rubber futures rise on weaker yen, focus on Trump cabinet

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 10:16am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday, boosted by a weaker yen, although U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s recent political appointments stoked fears of an escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tension.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery was up 3.4 yen, or 0.99%, at 347.4 yen($2.22) per kg, as of 0150 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery fell 180 yuan, or 1.02%, to 17,535 yuan ($2,422.66) per metric ton.

The most-active January butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 410 yuan, or 3.03%, to 13,130 yuan($1,814.06) per ton.

The yen was last down 0.2% at 156.57 per dollar, on track for a weekly decline of 2.5%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.1%, driven by a pullback in the yen, which boosted the outlook for Japanese exporters.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday there was no need to rush interest rate cuts.

Japanese rubber futures firm

A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

Oil prices edged down as oversupply concerns and demand worries stemming from a stronger dollar outweighed a steep draw in U.S. fuel stocks.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of strong winds and thunder showers from Nov. 14-20.

Pony AI is seeking a valuation of up to $4.48 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, it said on Thursday, as the Chinese self-driving firm moves ahead with its long-sought plan for a New York listing.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for December delivery last traded at 185.8 U.S. cents per kg, down 0.4%.

